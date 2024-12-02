news

Volkswagen rejects union's proposals as clash with labour escalates

Union opposes proposed layoffs and plant closures

02 December 2024 - 09:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
IG Metall earlier on Friday said Volkswagen workers could go out on strike across Germany as soon as next week, escalating the clash with management.
IG Metall earlier on Friday said Volkswagen workers could go out on strike across Germany as soon as next week, escalating the clash with management.
Image: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Volkswagen, under pressure from high costs and Chinese competition, rejected union proposals for cost savings on Friday, just days before planned walkouts meant to avoid unprecedented plant closures.

“Though there may also be positive effects in the short-term, the measures will not lead to any sustainable financial relief for the company in the coming years,” the company said, adding it would remain in contact with labour representatives.

Germany's powerful IG Metall union this month proposed €1.5bn (R29.02bn) in cost savings, including forgoing bonuses for 2025 and 2026.

“Sustainable savings of €1.5bn cannot be ascertained even after intensive analysis,” the company said on Friday.

A Volkswagen source dismissed the union's proposals, saying they were intended to buy time the company does not have.

“New discussions in an even more difficult environment would be necessary by 2026 at the latest,” the source said, adding some of the proposals were not legally feasible.

Volkswagen has demanded a 10% wage cut, arguing it needs to slash costs and boost profit to defend market share in the face of cheap competition from China and a drop in European car demand. It is also threatening to close plants in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history.

VW to exit controversial Xinjiang operation in China

Rights groups have documented abuses including mass forced labour in detention camps
Motoring
5 days ago

The union reiterated its cost-cutting proposals in response to Volkswagen.

“IG Metall has taken a huge step towards Volkswagen's management in the negotiations,” it said, adding the company had failed to provide an answer as to what steps it is prepared to take towards its employees.

A complex organisational structure, misjudged investments, poor management decisions, weak demand in Europe and China, high costs and Germany's bureaucracy have all been blamed for Volkswagen's problems in its home market.

Executives have said they do not expect the demand for cars in Europe seen before the pandemic to return, leaving the company with excess and expensive production capacity.

IG Metall on Friday said Volkswagen workers could go on strike across Germany, escalating the clash with management.

“Strikes are possible and also necessary from the beginning of December,” IG Metall said in a handout to workers seen by Reuters, adding an agreement not to stage walkouts will end on Saturday.

So-called warning strikes at the carmaker's plants across Germany are expected to take place on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, which would mark the first large-scale walkouts at Volkswagen's domestic operations since 2018.

Warning strikes usually last from a few hours up to a day.

Labour representatives and management will meet again on December 9 to carry on negotiations over a new labour agreement for workers at the German business — VW AG — with unions vowing to resist any proposals that do not provide a long-term plan for every VW plant.

The strikes, which could escalate into 24-hour or unlimited strikes if a deal is not struck in the next round of wage negotiations, will put a dent in Volkswagen's output at a time when the carmaker is already facing declining deliveries and plunging profits.

READ MORE:

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone is selling off what has been billed as the greatest collection of grand prix cars ever assembled.
Motoring
18 hours ago

Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism

The province will use foot patrollers and drones to monitor traffic lights
Motoring
3 days ago

More EU countries want to fight carmakers' CO2 fines

Car manufacturers are worried they will be unable to meet stringent CO2 requirements due to the slowing uptake of electric vehicles
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA news
  2. Nine VW plants across Germany on strike as labour battle escalates news
  3. Tunnel dug under bridge forces closure of busy road in Cape Town South Africa
  4. VW India unit faces $1.4bn tax evasion notice news
  5. Jack Doohan to replace Ocon in Abu Dhabi finale Motorsport

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS