“Low price models have progressively gone missing from Stellantis' range,” said Alberto Di Tanno, founder of dealership group Intergea, which runs 169 outlets in Italy and Switzerland.
For example, the Ypsilon model from Lancia, one of 10 Stellantis brands available in Europe, “was a €17,000 (R323,965) car. Suddenly, it costs no less than €25,000 (R476,529)”, said Di Tanno.
In September, the average retail price of a Stellantis passenger car in Eurozone's 14 largest countries stood at nearly €40,000 (R762,377), above the average for other mass-market competitors, Jato Dynamics data provided to Reuters show.
Cars from China's SAIC, which owns British brand MG, went for €32,500 (R619,243) while models for Renault, Mitsubishi and Suzuki cost on average less than €29,000 (R552,611).
Since 2021, prices at Stellantis have risen in each of Europe's five largest markets — Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK. Hyundai and Toyota have also hiked prices in these markets, but Volkswagen and Renault cut them.
“Prices are rising for the Stellantis brands, but customers look at many of them as mass market,” said Jato senior analyst Felipe Munoz.
Seeking higher margins, Stellantis CEO Tavares lost core customers
Under his leadership the group lost significant market share in Europe
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
When 24-year-old Elena Aragon set out to buy a new car she reviewed a range of no-frills brands in her hometown of Cadiz in Spain, including Stellantis' Fiat and Peugeot.
In the endshe bought a Hyundai.
“The basic models for Fiat and Peugeot didn't appeal to me, but the more advanced ones, with the features I wanted, were too expensive,” said Aragon, who opted to buy an i20 compact car with sensors for blind spots and a rear view camera.
“I got a sweet discount and ended up paying €17,000 (R323,965),” said the instructor at an air traffic controller school.
Aragon's choice highlights a problem that had afflicted Stellantis under CEO Carlos Tavares, who quit abruptly on Sunday: rising prices at its mass-market marques have driven away inflation-hit customers, according to Reuters' interviews with five car dealers, five consumers, two auto industry executives before his resignation and a review of pricing data by market research firm Jato Dynamics.
Tavares, who led Stellantis since it was forged in January 2021 from the combination of Peugeot-owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler, flattered investors with rapid post-merger cost cuts and boosted operating profit margins to about 13% last year, nearly twice those of rivals Volkswagen and Renault.
US proposes $7.54bn loan to Stellantis, Samsung SDI battery joint venture
However, his good start ran out after slumping sales and bloated inventories in the more profitable North American market led the group to issue a profit warning in September and later announce he would retire in 2026.
While investors focused on Stellantis' well-flagged US travails, the group is also struggling in its core European region, the Reuters review shows.
Under Tavares' leadership, Stellantis lost a third of market share in Europe. Over the same period, Fiat's market penetration in Europe halved to 1.8%, while Citroen's shrunk to 2.2%, data from European car association ACEA show.
Stellantis' top investor is the Fiat-founding Agnelli family through investment company Exor led by John Elkann.
The group said on Sunday it accepted Tavares' resignation “with immediate effect” and Elkann would chair a new interim executive committee.
The European car dealers who spoke to Reuters pointed fingers at Tavares' focus on efficiency and margins.
Image: Supplied
Stellantis considers Picat and Filosa for CEO: source
A former veteran sales executive at Stellantis told Reuters the higher price policy, as well as aggressive cost cuts, was part of Tavares' push for a double digit operating income margin, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stellantis' struggles in Europe mirror some of the issues the company had been grappling with in North America with premium brand Jeep.
Erin Keating, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said buyers have been shocked that Jeeps that retailed for $35,000 (R635,791) in 2019 shot past $60,000 (R1,089,928) this year, with some models priced above $100,000 (R1,816,480). The cost of the models was tough to swallow for many buyers who prioritised Jeeps for their ruggedness and affordability.
“He chased profits. They shot up the prices of the vehicles and I think what he forgot to do was to check, 'Who is my US consumer?'” Keating said of Tavares.
Stellantis has told Reuters it is planning to launch about 20 new models in the next months, across all segments, aiming for a 20% market share in the EU.
These include the Citroën C3, which starts at €23,000 (R438,266) in its electric version but costs less than €15,000 (R285,826) with a combustion engine.
Like with other European carmakers, Stellantis' problems in Europe had been worsened by fierce competition from Asian rivals, including Hyundai and Toyota.
Image: Supplied
Chinese carmakers including BYD, which collectively account for about 5% of European car sales and could command a 12% market share by 2030 according to consultant AlixPartners, undermined Stellantis' offerings.
The small Fiat 500, traditionally associated with affordable mobility, is on sale only as an electric vehicle, for about €29,000 (R552,582).
"[Stellantis'] prices are not the right ones,” said Tony Fassina, founder of one of the biggest car dealers in Milan, Italy.
“At the appropriate prices demand is there.”
Herman Claes, chairperson of the Stellantis Retailer Association for Belgium and Luxembourg, said more Stellantis dealers in the region had started to offer other marques to compensate for slower sales, to the advantage of Chinese carmakers.
The group's complexity has also been an issue.
With 14 brands globally, Stellantis owns the largest number of marques among traditional carmakers. After spinning off Porsche in 2022, Volkswagen operates nine brands. Toyota owns three.
Stellantis' wide portfolio has failed to ensure clearly differentiated products: Fiat and Citroën compete in the cheaper segment, Jeep and Alfa Romeo in the premium space.
To secure savings, Stellantis' mid-sized vehicles are being developed on the same STLA medium technology platform, while smaller cars use Peugeot's CMP platform.
“Many Stellantis models overlap,” said Plinio Vanini, owner of Italy's largest dealership group Autotorino.
