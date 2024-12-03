Filosa, an Italian, became COO of the group's North American arm in October as part of a management reshuffle after a profit warning on 2024 results.
He joined Fiat in 1999 and worked in several roles before becoming Fiat Chrysler chief in Latin America from 2018. He served as Stellantis COO for South America before being appointed global head of the Jeep brand in 2023, a role he retains.
In a news release, Stellantis shared details about the interim executive committee leading the company during the search for its next CEO.
The committee, led by chair John Elkann, comprises nine other executives, including the carmaker's new finance chief Doug Ostermann, Filosa and Picat.
Six additional executives were named supporters of the committee who report directly to Elkann. Richard Palmer, former finance chief who was replaced by Natalie Knight in 2023, was appointed special adviser to the chair, to “act as a sounding board for the leadership team”, Stellantis said.
Stellantis considers Picat and Filosa for CEO: source
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The board of Stellantis is considering its head of North American operations Antonio Filosa and procurement chief Maxime Picat as internal candidates for the CEO position, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned abruptly on Sunday over growing disagreements with the carmaker's board and leading shareholders.
The source said the board would also consider external candidates for the job.
A Stellantis representative declined to comment about specific candidates.
Picat, 50, chief purchasing and supplier quality officer at Stellantis, previously served as COO for the enlarged Europe region when the group was created in January 2021.
The French civil engineer joined Peugeot maker PSA in 1998 and held positions including MD of the DongFeng Peugeot Citroën Automobiles (DPCA) joint venture in China.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Filosa, an Italian, became COO of the group's North American arm in October as part of a management reshuffle after a profit warning on 2024 results.
He joined Fiat in 1999 and worked in several roles before becoming Fiat Chrysler chief in Latin America from 2018. He served as Stellantis COO for South America before being appointed global head of the Jeep brand in 2023, a role he retains.
In a news release, Stellantis shared details about the interim executive committee leading the company during the search for its next CEO.
The committee, led by chair John Elkann, comprises nine other executives, including the carmaker's new finance chief Doug Ostermann, Filosa and Picat.
Six additional executives were named supporters of the committee who report directly to Elkann. Richard Palmer, former finance chief who was replaced by Natalie Knight in 2023, was appointed special adviser to the chair, to “act as a sounding board for the leadership team”, Stellantis said.
READ MORE:
US proposes $7.54bn loan to Stellantis, Samsung SDI battery joint venture
Nine VW plants across Germany on strike as labour battle escalates
Stellantis CEO Tavares abruptly quits as US Jeep, Ram sales falter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos