The European Commission called on Tuesday for an additional €1bn (R19,910,536,580) of EU funds to be made available to support electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing as the EV sector shows signs of pressure.
This would form part of an overall €4.6bn (R83,262,243,880) set aside from the EU's Innovation Fund to boost net zero technologies and renewable hydrogen in the bloc, the commission said.
European electric vehicle makers face fierce competition from Asia and demand has lagged expectations, which in turn has hit jobs in the region.
"As promised, we're already delivering for European citizens and businesses. We are investing €4.6bn to back cutting-edge European projects in net-zero technologies, electric vehicles batteries and renewable hydrogen," said EU commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.
European carmakers have been struggling with weak demand and a slower than expected shift over to electric vehicles, while also trying to fend off competition from China. The EU has proposed raising tariffs on Chinese-built EVs to counter what it says are unfair Chinese subsidies.
On Tuesday, Swiss automotive supplier Feintool said it would close one of its sites in Germany and cut its workforce by as many as 200 people due to weakness in demand for electric vehicles and uncertainty over the shift to renewable energy.
European Commission favours more EU funds for EV sector
Signs of slower than expected shift to EVs
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
