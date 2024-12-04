news

Europe’s struggling car sector plans plant closures and layoffs

04 December 2024 - 08:51 By Reuters
Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, has threatened thousands of job cuts and potential plant closures in Germany as it embarks on tough talks with unions over the cost-cutting push.
Image: David Hecker/Getty Images

A slew of automotive companies across Europe have recently announced plant closures and big layoffs as they struggle with weak demand, high costs, competition from China and a slower than expected transition to electric vehicles.

Below are layoffs and site closures announced in recent months (latest first):

Feintool

Switzerland's automotive supplier Feintool on December 3 announced it will close one of its sites in Germany and lay off as many as 200 people.

Valeo

French car parts supplier Valeo will cut around 1,000 jobs in Europe, sources told Reuters on November 27, adding the restructuring push will result in the closure of two French plants.

Stellantis has repeatedly halted assembly operations at its main plant in Italy's Mirafiori due to low demand, in particular for the electric version of Fiat 500.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis

Carmaker Stellantis on November 26 announced plans to shut its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, England, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

It has repeatedly halted assembly operations at its main plant in Italy's Mirafiori due to low demand, in particular for the electric version of Fiat 500.

The company said it had no plans to shut plants in Italy.

Bosch

Bosch, the world's biggest auto parts supplier, plans to cut 5,500 jobs by 2032 in its cross-domain computer solutions and steering divisions, mostly at German sites, and reduce work hours for some employees, it said on November 22.

Ford

US carmaker Ford on November 20 said it would cut 4,000 jobs, primarily in Germany and Britain, representing 14% of its European workforce.

French tyre maker Michelin will shut two sites in western France, affecting about 1,250 jobs.
Image: Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images

Michelin

French tyre maker Michelin will shut two sites in western France, affecting about 1,250 jobs, it said on November 5.

Schaeffler

German machine and car parts maker Schaeffler, hit by weak demand from auto and industrial clients, said on November 5 it planned to cut 4,700 jobs, mostly in Germany.

The restructuring effort would also include closures of production facilities in Austria and Britain.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, has threatened thousands of job cuts and potential plant closures in Germany as it embarks on tough talks with unions over the cost-cutting push.

On July 9, it put on sale its 3,000-people-strong Brussels site for premium brand Audi due to low demand for its higher-end electric cars.

Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck maker, said on August 1 it will cut hours and impose a job freeze for employees in its truck-making business in Germany.

