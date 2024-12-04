news

Ford UK chair calls on government for EV incentives: Sky News

04 December 2024
Global carmakers face new challenges as they struggle to profit from their electrified ventures, with stiff competition from affordable Chinese vehicles and uneven EV demand.
Global carmakers face new challenges as they struggle to profit from their electrified ventures, with stiff competition from affordable Chinese vehicles and uneven EV demand.
Ford UK chair Lisa Brankin has called on the British government to provide consumer incentives of up to £5,000 (R114,934) per electric vehicle (EV), Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Global carmakers face new challenges as they struggle to profit from their electrified ventures, with stiff competition from affordable Chinese vehicles and uneven EV demand.

Brankin, Ford's UK and Ireland chair, said direct support for consumers to purchase zero-emission vehicles was crucial for industry viability, according to the report.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, Reuters reported US president-elect Donald Trump's transition team was planning to eliminate the $7,500 (R135,886) consumer tax credit for EV purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation.

