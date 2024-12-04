news

Former CFO Nicolas Peter to lead BMW supervisory board: Handelsblatt

04 December 2024
BMW's former finance chief Nicolas Peter (pictured) has been tipped to lead the German car group's supervisory board, succeeding Norbert Reithofer, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
BMW's former finance chief Nicolas Peter has been tipped to lead the German car group's supervisory board, succeeding Norbert Reithofer, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Peter is to replace Reithofer at the AGM in May, with the supervisory board expected to recommend the change at a meeting next week, according to the report, which said major shareholder Stefan Quandt and employee representatives had already agreed on the matter.

A spokesperson for BMW said the company does not comment on media rumours regarding matters of personnel.

