VW recalls more than 4,600 vehicles over battery overheating concerns

04 December 2024 - 14:40 By Reuters
Volkswagen is recalling 4,616 vehicles in the US over concerns that their high-voltage batteries may overheat and increase the risk of a fire.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is recalling 4,616 vehicles in the US over concerns that their high-voltage batteries may overheat and increase the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall affects plug-in hybrids such as the 2022-2023 model year Audi Q5 SUVs and 2022 Audi A7 vehicles.

Dealers will install advanced diagnostic software to remedy the issue, NHTSA said, adding it expects the remedy to be available in the second quarter of 2025. 

