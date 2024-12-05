news

Ford South Africa achieves export and sales milestones in November

05 December 2024 - 14:22 By Motoring Staff
Ford exported 10,574 Ranger units from its Silverton plant, marking a record for the current-generation Ranger introduced in December 2022.
Image: Supplied

Ford South Africa led the country's vehicle exports in November and achieved its highest monthly sales volume in more than three years, ranking fourth in domestic sales.

The company exported 10,574 Ranger units from its Silverton plant, marking a record for the current-generation Ranger introduced in December 2022. Domestically, the Ranger remained among the top-selling vehicles, with 2,248 units sold in November.

This performance secured a 24.9% share of the light commercial vehicle segment and maintained the Ranger’s position as South Africa’s best-selling double cab bakkie.

The Ford Territory (pictured) accounted for 326 units, while the Everest sold 282 units, capturing 18.9% of the medium traditional utility segment.
Image: Thomas Falkiner

In total, Ford sold 3,071 vehicles in November, its highest combined monthly sales since June 2021. The company held fourth place in overall domestic sales for the second consecutive month and the eighth time this year.

The Ford Territory accounted for 326 units, while the Everest sold 282 units, capturing 18.9% of the medium traditional utility segment. November also marked the first full sales month for the seventh-generation Mustang, with 65 units sold, including the Mustang GT and the new Mustang Dark Horse, both of which are sold out into next year.

