news

Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards

05 December 2024 - 19:18 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The BMW 7 Series was 2024's SA car of the year.
The BMW 7 Series was 2024's SA car of the year.
Image: Supplied

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has released the list of judges for the 39th South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, which began in November. Old Mutual Insure will continue as the title sponsor, extending its partnership for another two years.

The judging panel consists of 27 jurors and four trainees, representing a range of expertise in the automotive sector. Collectively, they bring more than 220 years of industry experience. The panel includes individuals involved in other competitions, such as World Car of the Year, and one juror who has served since COTY’s inception in 1986.

Jurors are selected annually through a voting process involving guild members, supplemented by input from the COTY committee to ensure diverse representation. The 2025 jurors and trainees include:

Jurors:

  • Alan Rosenmeyer
  • Azim Omar
  • Bernie Hellberg Jr.
  • Brendon Staniforth
  • Brenwin Naidu
  • Colin Windell
  • Fanele Bengu
  • Ferdi de Vos
  • Francisco Nwamba
  • Gugu Masuku
  • Janine van der Post
  • Jason Woosey
  • Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger
  • Kumbi Mtshakazi
  • Lerato Matebese
  • Liana Reiners
  • Mabuyane Mabuza
  • Marnus Hattingh
  • Melinda Ferguson
  • Phuti Mpyane
  • Riyad Jaffer
  • Sean Nurse
  • Sibonelo Myeni
  • Sheryl Goldstuck
  • Thami Masemola
  • Wezile Bonani
  • Ziphorah Masethe

Trainee jurors:

  • Brandon Jacobs
  • Charles Molefe
  • Edward Makwana
  • Nicola Furniss

As part of its sponsorship, OMI supports juror training through the OMI COTY Academy. This programme provides ongoing professional development and familiarises new jurors with the competition’s scoring methodology. The academy also focuses on road safety education.

The competition will advance with the selection of semifinalists in December this month, followed by the announcement of finalists in January 2025. The winners will be revealed in May 2025.

2025 South African Car of the Year SAGMJ committee announced

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has appointed a new Car of the Year committee to oversee the 2025 Car of the Year competition.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

How the R2.27m BMW 7 Series became South Africa's Car of the Year

Judging automotive excellence should include weighting on relevance, writes Brenwin Naidu
Motoring
6 months ago

BMW 7 Series voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year

German brand wins the overall title a record seventh time
Motoring
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Toyota Gazoo Racing SA confident it can win Dakar Rally 2025 Motorsport
  2. Sparks and accusations fly as Russell vs Verstappen row rocks the F1 boat Motorsport
  3. Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5 New Models
  4. REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona Reviews
  5. Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards news

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT |
The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​