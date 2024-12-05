Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has released the list of judges for the 39th South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, which began in November. Old Mutual Insure will continue as the title sponsor, extending its partnership for another two years.

The judging panel consists of 27 jurors and four trainees, representing a range of expertise in the automotive sector. Collectively, they bring more than 220 years of industry experience. The panel includes individuals involved in other competitions, such as World Car of the Year, and one juror who has served since COTY’s inception in 1986.

Jurors are selected annually through a voting process involving guild members, supplemented by input from the COTY committee to ensure diverse representation. The 2025 jurors and trainees include:

Jurors:

Alan Rosenmeyer

Azim Omar

Bernie Hellberg Jr.

Brendon Staniforth

Brenwin Naidu

Colin Windell

Fanele Bengu

Ferdi de Vos

Francisco Nwamba

Gugu Masuku

Janine van der Post

Jason Woosey

Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger

Kumbi Mtshakazi

Lerato Matebese

Liana Reiners

Mabuyane Mabuza

Marnus Hattingh

Melinda Ferguson

Phuti Mpyane

Riyad Jaffer

Sean Nurse

Sibonelo Myeni

Sheryl Goldstuck

Thami Masemola

Wezile Bonani

Ziphorah Masethe

Trainee jurors:

Brandon Jacobs

Charles Molefe

Edward Makwana

Nicola Furniss

As part of its sponsorship, OMI supports juror training through the OMI COTY Academy. This programme provides ongoing professional development and familiarises new jurors with the competition’s scoring methodology. The academy also focuses on road safety education.

The competition will advance with the selection of semifinalists in December this month, followed by the announcement of finalists in January 2025. The winners will be revealed in May 2025.