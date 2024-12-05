news

Pope Francis' new ride is an all-electric Mercedes G-Class

05 December 2024 - 08:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Vatican on Wednesday unveiled a new open-top popemobile, an all-electric Mercedes-Benz that Pope Francis will use when he greets pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.
The Vatican on Wednesday unveiled a new open-top popemobile, an all-electric Mercedes-Benz that Pope Francis will use when he greets pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.
Image: Supplied

The Vatican on Wednesday unveiled a new open-top Popemobile, an all-electric Mercedes-Benz that Pope Francis will use when he greets pilgrims in St Peter's Square.

The vehicle, a modified version of the German company's G-Class mid-size luxury SUV, has an elevated seat for Francis, so crowds have a better chance of seeing the pope.

It comes in white, the traditional papal colour, and features heating in the papal seat and in a grab bar the pope can use for balance when standing in the vehicle.

“Every detail is perfection,” Sten Ola Kallenius, board chair and CEO of the Mercedes-Benz Group, told Reuters. It took “hundreds of hours of craftsmanship ... to build a one-of-a-kind Popemobile,” he said.

The vehicle, a modified version of the German company's G-Class mid-size luxury SUV, has an elevated seat for Francis, so crowds have a better chance of seeing the pope.
The vehicle, a modified version of the German company's G-Class mid-size luxury SUV, has an elevated seat for Francis, so crowds have a better chance of seeing the pope.
Image: Supplied

The Vatican did not immediately say when the new Popemobile would come into service, and declined to provide any information about the vehicle's security features.

Mercedes officials declined to say how much the vehicle had cost.

Francis, who has been pope since March 2013, has largely shunned the use of bulletproof vehicles, preferring to be as close to people as possible.

Francis has also stressed the importance of environmental issues throughout his papacy. Mercedes officials called the new vehicle the first all-electric Popemobile, but Francis has also used electric cars on some of his foreign trips.

READ MORE

'Radical' targets toppled Tavares at Stellantis: sources

Targets deemed unrealistic or destructive by some board members triggered the sudden fall of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares just a month after he ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

VW CEO clashes with workers as conflict over closures, pay deepens

Volkswagen's CEO and labour boss clashed during a staff meeting on Wednesday, with management pushing for major cuts while workers warned of more ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

South African motor industry may recalibrate transformation targets

The government wants black-owned companies to account for at least 25% of value addition in local vehicle manufacture
Business
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Updated Peugeot Landtrek coming to South Africa next year New Models
  2. Pope Francis' new ride is an all-electric Mercedes G-Class news
  3. REVIEW | The VW Polo Vivo 1.6 Life Tiptronic is basic but sturdy Reviews
  4. Hyundai's Genesis to enter WEC hypercar class in 2026 Motorsport
  5. Range Rover debuts custom SV Candeo at Design Miami New Models

Latest Videos

Post-Cabinet media briefing
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court