EVs, plug-in hybrids still lag behind in reliability: survey

06 December 2024 - 09:28 By Reuters
The survey ranked legacy carmaker Ford at the 13th position, adding that its least reliable model is the F-150 Hybrid.
Image: Supplied

Electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids are seeing concerns over their reliability easing but they still lag petrol-powered vehicles, a survey by an influential US NPO showed on Thursday.

EVs now have 42% more problems than their petrol-powered counterparts, down from last year's 79%, according to the Consumer Reports annual auto reliability survey.

Plug-in hybrids have 70% more problems than internal combustion models, improving from the 146% more problems it had last year. Internal combustion engine vehicles and hybrids remain the most reliable vehicle types overall.

On a brand reliability scale, which consider the weighted overall problem rate, Tesla came in at 17th place while Rivian ranked last at 22nd.

Tesla owners reported some build quality issues, including body hardware, paint and trim, noises and leaks and problems with electrical accessories, the report said.

Japanese carmakers Subaru and Lexus — Toyota's luxury brand — topped the reliability chart.

“While brand rankings can guide you to the showroom, it is critical to look at reliability for specific models before making a purchase decision,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' Auto Test Centre.

The Consumer Reports survey covers 20 problem areas including engine, electric motors, transmission and in-car electronics. The organisation gathered data on more than 330,000 vehicles from the 2000 to 2024 model years, with a few newly introduced 2025 models.

