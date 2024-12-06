news

Opel confident on electric strategy amid Stellantis leadership turmoil

06 December 2024 - 08:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Opel offers a mix of conventional combustion cars and electrified models, but pledged to fully pivot to a pure electric lineup in its next product cycle.
Opel offers a mix of conventional combustion cars and electrified models, but pledged to fully pivot to a pure electric lineup in its next product cycle.
Image: Supplied

Opel will continue its role as the electric vehicle pioneer for Stellantis despite the sudden departure of CEO Carlos Tavares, the German brand's CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, has been plunged into uncertainty this week with the resignation of Tavares due to disagreements over the company's turnaround strategy after a hefty profit warning.

"Opel has a very clear path towards electrification, and the organisation will not change the fundamental choices," said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, adding: "In 2025, which will be the next stage of electrification, it will be very important to be very agile, very close to the market, and very close to operations."

The group has put in place an interim leadership structure, with a streamlined executive committee chaired by John Elkann, until a successor to Tavares is chosen.

The leadership vacuum comes at a critical time for Stellantis, which faces challenges including overcapacity and bloated inventory in the US, sluggish global car demand and intensifying competition from Chinese rivals.

Opel offers a mix of conventional combustion cars and electrified models, but pledged to fully pivot to a pure electric lineup in its next product cycle.

Opel's new Grandland SUV, the first Stellantis electric model with a battery manufactured at ACC's French gigafactory, is due to go on sale in the first quarter of next year. 

Ford South Africa achieves export and sales milestones in November

Ford South Africa led the country's vehicle exports in November 2024 and achieved its highest monthly sales volume in more than three years, ranking ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Weelee offers car searches in any of South Africa's 11 official languages

Weelee, the omnichannel used for car buying and selling, has launched a generative and artificial intelligence-powered search engine that allows ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

China carmakers pivot to hybrids for Europe to counter EV tariffs

Carmakers in China are ramping up exports of hybrid vehicles to Europe and planning more models for the key market, exposing the limits of the EU's ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc penalty a major setback for Ferrari’s title hopes Motorsport
  2. EVs, plug-in hybrids still lag behind in reliability: survey news
  3. Max Verstappen to become a father Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona Reviews
  5. F1 keeps China on Grand Prix calendar until 2030 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers