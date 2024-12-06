news

Stellantis, Zeta Energy agree to jointly develop lithium-sulfur EV batteries

06 December 2024 - 08:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis has signed an agreement with US-based Zeta Energy to develop cheap lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles with an aim to use them by 2030, the two companies said on Thursday.
Stellantis has signed an agreement with US-based Zeta Energy to develop cheap lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles with an aim to use them by 2030, the two companies said on Thursday.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis has signed an agreement with US-based Zeta Energy to develop cheap lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles with an aim to use them by 2030, the two companies said on Thursday.

With battery costs significantly impacting EV prices, carmakers are seeking to develop alternative technologies to make the vehicles more affordable.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries do not use expensive materials such as nickel or cobalt, resulting in cheaper production costs, though they are shorter lasting.

"Lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kWh ( of lithium-ion batteries," Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, and battery maker Zeta said in a joint statement.

The agreement is aimed at developing lighter batteries but with an energy potential comparable to that of  lithium-ion technology, they said.

"This means potentially a significantly lighter battery pack with the same usable energy as contemporary lithium-ion batteries, enabling greater range, improved handling and enhanced performance."

Such technology might increase battery fast-charging speed by up to 50%, the companies said. The agreement includes pre-production development and plans for future production by 2030.

"Groundbreaking battery technologies such as lithium-sulfur can support Stellantis' commitment to carbon neutrality by 2038 while ensuring our customers enjoy optimal range, performance and affordability," said Stellantis tech chief Ned Curic.

The batteries are intended to be manufacturable within existing gigafactory technology, relying on a short and entirely domestic supply chain in Europe or North America, the two companies said.

Stellantis is also a backer of Silicon Valley startup Lyten, which in October announced a plan to invest more than $1bn (about R18,028,250,300) to build the world's first gigafactory for lithium-sulfur batteries in Nevada.

Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has released the list of judges for the 39th South African Car of the Year (COTY) ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5

UK-based EV technology firm Electrogenic has introduced a new electrification kit designed for the first-generation Mazda MX-5.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Ford South Africa achieves export and sales milestones in November

Ford South Africa led the country's vehicle exports in November 2024 and achieved its highest monthly sales volume in more than three years, ranking ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc penalty a major setback for Ferrari’s title hopes Motorsport
  2. EVs, plug-in hybrids still lag behind in reliability: survey news
  3. Max Verstappen to become a father Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona Reviews
  5. F1 keeps China on Grand Prix calendar until 2030 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers