Stellantis, Zeta Energy agree to jointly develop lithium-sulfur EV batteries

Stellantis has signed an agreement with US-based Zeta Energy to develop cheap lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles with an aim to use them by 2030, the two companies said on Thursday.
With battery costs significantly impacting EV prices, carmakers are seeking to develop alternative technologies to make the vehicles more affordable.
Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries do not use expensive materials such as nickel or cobalt, resulting in cheaper production costs, though they are shorter lasting.
"Lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kWh ( of lithium-ion batteries," Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, and battery maker Zeta said in a joint statement.
The agreement is aimed at developing lighter batteries but with an energy potential comparable to that of lithium-ion technology, they said.
"This means potentially a significantly lighter battery pack with the same usable energy as contemporary lithium-ion batteries, enabling greater range, improved handling and enhanced performance."
Such technology might increase battery fast-charging speed by up to 50%, the companies said. The agreement includes pre-production development and plans for future production by 2030.
"Groundbreaking battery technologies such as lithium-sulfur can support Stellantis' commitment to carbon neutrality by 2038 while ensuring our customers enjoy optimal range, performance and affordability," said Stellantis tech chief Ned Curic.
The batteries are intended to be manufacturable within existing gigafactory technology, relying on a short and entirely domestic supply chain in Europe or North America, the two companies said.
Stellantis is also a backer of Silicon Valley startup Lyten, which in October announced a plan to invest more than $1bn (about R18,028,250,300) to build the world's first gigafactory for lithium-sulfur batteries in Nevada.
Stellantis, Zeta Energy agree to jointly develop lithium-sulfur EV batteries
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
