news

Verstappen to serve swearing penalty in Rwanda

09 December 2024 - 09:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen collected a 10-second penalty in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a first-lap collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen collected a 10-second penalty in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a first-lap collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will serve a penalty for swearing when he visits Rwanda next week to collect his winner's trophy, the governing FIA said on Sunday.

Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive championship in Las Vegas last month, was ordered to do "work of public interest' after swearing during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference in September.

The FIA's prize-giving gala is in Kigali next week, a first for the governing body.

It said after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the Red Bull driver "would undertake work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club".

The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car built locally from blueprints provided by the governing body.

The Dutch driver collected a 10-second penalty in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a first-lap collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

While Verstappen apologised to Piastri, he was less complimentary about the stewards who gave him the time penalty and two penalty points on his licence.

The 27-year-old has a total of eight points for the 12-month period, with 12 triggering an automatic one race ban.

"Could we ask for 20 seconds, stupid idiots," he said over the radio, a reference to the two 10-second penalties he received in Mexico in October.

The Piastri collision could have been disastrous for McLaren, who were fighting Ferrari for the constructors' title and emerged on top thanks to Lando Norris winning from pole position.

"I apologised to Oscar. I never want to crash with anyone, specially not Oscar, who is a great guy," Verstappen told Sky Sports television.

"I went up the inside because we had a really good launch but then I realised it was going to be tight at the apex.

"I tried to stay on the kerb but unfortunately we clipped with the tyres, hooked each other and both spun. It's not great, as simple as that."

Piastri fought back to 10th and McLaren became champions for the first time in 26 years  by 14 points.

Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP to secure McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998

Lando Norris led the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to end McLaren's 26-year wait for a Formula One constructors' ...
Motoring
1 day ago

'I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf,' says Horner as F1 row continues

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner hit back at Mercedes rival Toto Wolff on Friday after the Austrian called him a "yapping little terrier".
Motoring
3 days ago

Max Verstappen to become a father

Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota expands Land Cruiser 70 Series range with new manual gearbox option New Models
  2. Xiaomi to launch its first SUV in 2025 news
  3. South Africa's top-selling SUVs and crossovers Motoring
  4. Shelby Super Snake kit now available for seventh-generation Ford Mustang New Models
  5. New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed kicks off Mythos series New Models

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS