news

VW, workers clash in latest round of talks over factory shutdowns

09 December 2024 - 08:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen and labour representatives will hold a fourth round of talks over wage cuts and possible plant closures in what has become an increasingly bitter standoff that will be flanked by strikes at the carmaker's main German sites on Monday.
Volkswagen and labour representatives will hold a fourth round of talks over wage cuts and possible plant closures in what has become an increasingly bitter standoff that will be flanked by strikes at the carmaker's main German sites on Monday.
Image: David Hecker/Getty Images

Volkswagen and labour representatives will hold a fourth round of talks over wage cuts and possible plant closures in what has become an increasingly bitter standoff that will be flanked by strikes at the carmaker's main German sites on Monday.

The latest round of negotiations, which initially kicked off in September, comes as Europe's largest carmaker seeks ways to radically cut costs in Germany to better compete with cheaper Asian rivals that have entered its home market.

Negotiations will start at around midday, and workers will stage 4-hour strikes across nine of Volkswagen's German sites, the second walkouts in a week.

"Perhaps this will bring the VW board of management to its senses. Otherwise we will continue to tighten the thumbscrews," the IG Metall union said in a handout to employees on Friday.

"But then it will get really uncomfortable."

Workers, who flat out dismiss cuts to wages or plant closures, can crank up the pressure by  staging 24-hour strikes and even open-ended ones in the case of a positive ballot.

Volkswagen insists capacity and wage cuts are needed because demand for cars in Europe has fallen while costs in Europe's top economy make it impossible for the group to compete with new rivals. 

EVs, plug-in hybrids still lag behind in reliability: survey

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are seeing concerns over their reliability easing but they still lag petrol-powered vehicles, a survey by an ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Stellantis, Zeta Energy agree to jointly develop lithium-sulfur EV batteries

Stellantis has signed an agreement with US-based Zeta Energy to develop cheap lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles with an aim to use them ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Opel confident on electric strategy amid Stellantis leadership turmoil

Opel will continue its role as the electric vehicle pioneer for Stellantis despite the sudden departure of CEO Carlos Tavares, the German brand's CEO ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota expands Land Cruiser 70 Series range with new manual gearbox option New Models
  2. Xiaomi to launch its first SUV in 2025 news
  3. South Africa's top-selling SUVs and crossovers Motoring
  4. Shelby Super Snake kit now available for seventh-generation Ford Mustang New Models
  5. New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed kicks off Mythos series New Models

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS