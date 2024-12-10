news

BYD to focus on plug-in hybrid cars in European expansion

10 December 2024 - 10:09 By Reuters
BYD makes both pure and plug-in hybrid electric cars, which the carmaker refers to as 'dual mode'. Pictured is the Seal U DM-i.
Image: Supplied

Hybrid technology will be key for the European expansion of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD amid soft demand for fully-electric vehicles, the special adviser in the region for the manufacturer said on Monday.

BYD, China's top EV producer, entered Europe's passenger car market in 2022. It has an aggressive product rollout plan for next year which will help it expand its line-up.

Alfredo Altavilla, a veteran car industry executive who has served as Fiat Chrysler's European chief, was appointed as BYD's special adviser for Europe earlier this year.

Hybrids will be “at the core of BYD strategy in Europe”, he said on Monday during a product event in Italy.

Unlike US rival Tesla, BYD makes pure and plug-in hybrid electric cars, which the carmaker refers to as “dual mode”.

“It would be stupid to go against the market. It's clear where the market is going in Europe, especially in Southern Europe,” Altavilla said, referring to a slowdown in EV demand this year.

“We'll have several EV models in our European offerings, but hybrids will be key for European customers”.

Italy country manager Alessandro Grosso, who moved to BYD in October from Stellantis, said plug-in hybrids now account for about 70% of BYD sales in Europe.

