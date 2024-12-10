Ford Mustang GTD breaks the seven-minute barrier at the Nürburgring

The Ford Mustang GTD has become the first American production car to complete a lap of Germany's infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes.

Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Müller clocked an officially certified time of 6:57.685 in the 608kW Mustang GTD, placing it fifth among stock production sports cars on the circuit’s official leaderboard.

This achievement marks the Mustang GTD as the sixth production vehicle in its class to break the seven-minute barrier at the circuit, often referred to as “The Green Hell”, which is 20.76 kilometres in length and comprises no less than 73 corners.

Overseen by the watchful eye of Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Mustang GTD was developed over two years by a specialised team of engineers and designers who adapted the Mustang GT3 race car for series production.