Italy could become Europe's second-largest car producer within the next five years, one of Stellantis' top managers said in an Italian TV interview on Monday ahead of talks with the Rome government.
Industry minister Adolfo Urso has said he expects the carmaker to present a clear plan to revive flagging production in Italy at a meeting he is due to host in Rome on December 17 also involving trade unions.
"I can say something I will confirm very clearly on December 17: for me, Italy will become the second European market in terms of manufacturing in 2029," Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of enlarged Europe operations, told Rai public broadcaster.
His recorded interview was due to be aired later on Monday.
According to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Italy was the seventh largest car producer in Europe last year, and would need to overtake France and Spain to become the second largest behind Germany.
Imparato renewed a company commitment not to close any factories in Italy, as well as plans to introduce a hybrid version of the Fiat 500 city car in late 2025 to revive sales for the model, available only as fully-electric.
Fiat-parent Stellantis is in turmoil after this month's abrupt resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares, after the company issued a shock profit warning on its 2024 results while struggling with rising US inventories and falling sales.
The Italian factory where the 500 is made, Turin's Mirafiori, has sat largely idle this year due to slow demand for electric cars. Imparato said the hybrid 500 would help boost production to around 100,000 units per year.
He also said the next generation of the 500 would be made in Mirafiori.
"We are not giving up on Mirafiori and we are not giving up on Turin," Imparato said.
"Stellantis is not abandoning Italy, absolutely not, and we will show this to everybody next week."
Italy could become Europe’s second largest car producer, says Stellantis manager
