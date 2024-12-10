Stellantis and CATL to invest €4.1bn in EV battery factory in Spain

Plans elsewhere in the EU have faced bureaucratic hurdles, production problems and slower EV demand than expected. Last month, Sweden's Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US after the loss of a major customer and lack of funding.
Stellantis and Chinese battery maker CATL will invest €4.1bn (R77.22bn) to build one of Europe's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery factories in Spain, they said on Tuesday.
The 50-50 joint venture in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain is expected to start production by the end of 2026 and could reach a capacity of 50 gigawatt hours — enough to power an average of 700,000 cars a day, according to the Netherlands-based Electric Vehicle Database.
Capacity will depend on the evolution of the EV market in the region and on support from authorities, said the two companies, who had announced plans for a factory in Europe a year ago.
The plan comes as Europe's carmakers have struggled with high costs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals as well as a slower-than-expected EV transition.
About 2.4-million new electric cars were registered in EU countries in 2023, up from 2-million in 2022, while registrations for new plug-in hybrid cars fell by 4%, data from the European Environment Agency shows.
Europe has been seeking to attract EV battery makers to build factories in the region — home to carmakers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis — as it tries to cut a reliance on Asia and win a green subsidies race with the US.
The decision to award the factory to Spain comes after it abstained on a vote to impose additional tariffs on Chinese EV imports to the EU. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has also urged the EU to reconsider penalising Chinese-made EVs to avoid a trade war.
Car-making nations such as Italy and France voted in favour of the tariff measures, while Germany voted against.
Chinese companies have to seek approval from Beijing for direct investments overseas, and China has privately told carmakers to halt big investments in European countries that support imposing extra tariffs, Reuters reported in October.
Spain, Europe's second-largest car producer, in 2020 announced a €5bn (R94.15bn) plan to attract EV and battery production using EU pandemic relief funds.
Stellantis has received about €300m (R5.65bn) from that plan as part of Spain's efforts to consolidate its car production sector, according to the government.
Spain is an attractive location for battery plants because of its abundance of wind and solar power. Indeed, solar energy is 20%-25% cheaper than in central Europe and wind power resources in the Iberian Peninsula exceed the EU average by 5%-10%, a McKinsey study showed in July.
Renewable energies represent 77% of total installed power capacity in the Aragon region, a reason cited by companies such as Microsoft and Amazon for building multibillion-euro data centres there.
