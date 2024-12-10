Stellantis' former head of Ram is returning to the company months after announcing his retirement as the carmaker seeks to strengthen its leadership team after the unexpected resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares.
Stellantis confirmed on Monday that Timothy Kuniskis would resume his position as CEO of Ram, one of the company's most important brands, which has seen US sales slump 24% through the third quarter of 2024.
"Today’s changes will enable us to operate in a structure that will drive the best outcomes for the region, unlock significant potential and win in the market. A main lever is for the Ram brand to have its CEO singularly focused on that brand," a company spokesperson said.
Stellantis is trying to turn around falling sales and profits, specially in its traditionally lucrative North American operations. The carmaker's shares are down about 37% in 2024, an up year for the broader market.
Chair John Elkann is leading an interim executive committee while Stellantis is without a CEO. Tavares' replacement will be selected in the first half of 2025, the company said.
Christine Feuell, who took over leading the Ram brand when Kuniskis retired, will continue to lead Stellantis' Chrysler brand as well as Alfa Romeo North America, a company spokesperson said.
CNBC earlier reported Kuniskis would return to the carmaker.
Stellantis’ former head of Ram returns to run the brand
Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Dodge
Stellantis' former head of Ram is returning to the company months after announcing his retirement as the carmaker seeks to strengthen its leadership team after the unexpected resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares.
Stellantis confirmed on Monday that Timothy Kuniskis would resume his position as CEO of Ram, one of the company's most important brands, which has seen US sales slump 24% through the third quarter of 2024.
"Today’s changes will enable us to operate in a structure that will drive the best outcomes for the region, unlock significant potential and win in the market. A main lever is for the Ram brand to have its CEO singularly focused on that brand," a company spokesperson said.
Stellantis is trying to turn around falling sales and profits, specially in its traditionally lucrative North American operations. The carmaker's shares are down about 37% in 2024, an up year for the broader market.
Chair John Elkann is leading an interim executive committee while Stellantis is without a CEO. Tavares' replacement will be selected in the first half of 2025, the company said.
Christine Feuell, who took over leading the Ram brand when Kuniskis retired, will continue to lead Stellantis' Chrysler brand as well as Alfa Romeo North America, a company spokesperson said.
CNBC earlier reported Kuniskis would return to the carmaker.
Xiaomi to launch its first SUV in 2025
Trump may cancel US postal service electric mail truck contract: sources
BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos