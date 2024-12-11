Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal on Tuesday to avert 249 layoffs at suppliers to Stellantis, saying he hoped the breakthrough would help repair strained relations with the carmaker.
Stellantis and Italy's government have been at loggerheads for months, with politicians in Rome accusing Fiat's parent company and its CEO Carlos Tavares of neglecting historic Italian manufacturing sites and moving production abroad.
But a top Stellantis manager said on Monday, days after the sudden departure of Tavares, he would present a clear plan to revive output in Italy at a meeting on the Italian automotive industry Urso is set to host on December 17 in Rome.
On Tuesday, the minister said he brokered a deal whereby Stellantis agreed to extend a contract for another year with its logistics supplier Trasnova, which would otherwise have fired 97 people at the end of the month.
A further 152 jobs at two of Trasnova's subcontractors — Logitech and Tecnoservice — which were also set to be lost at the end of the year, have been saved thanks to the contract extension.
The deal “represents a concrete sign of responsibility at a crucial time for the automotive sector”, Urso said. “I hope it will also mark the start of a new and productive path with Stellantis,” he added.
The Franco-Italian carmaker said it had acted responsibly and would continue its efforts to safeguard jobs at its Italian operations while dealing with the challenge of the electric transition.
Unions said the 12-month reprieve for the workers facing layoffs should be used to find longer-term solutions for the Italian car sector, including at the meeting due to take place at Urso's ministry next week.
Italy eyes better relations with Stellantis after carmaker saves supplier jobs
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal on Tuesday to avert 249 layoffs at suppliers to Stellantis, saying he hoped the breakthrough would help repair strained relations with the carmaker.
Stellantis and Italy's government have been at loggerheads for months, with politicians in Rome accusing Fiat's parent company and its CEO Carlos Tavares of neglecting historic Italian manufacturing sites and moving production abroad.
But a top Stellantis manager said on Monday, days after the sudden departure of Tavares, he would present a clear plan to revive output in Italy at a meeting on the Italian automotive industry Urso is set to host on December 17 in Rome.
On Tuesday, the minister said he brokered a deal whereby Stellantis agreed to extend a contract for another year with its logistics supplier Trasnova, which would otherwise have fired 97 people at the end of the month.
A further 152 jobs at two of Trasnova's subcontractors — Logitech and Tecnoservice — which were also set to be lost at the end of the year, have been saved thanks to the contract extension.
The deal “represents a concrete sign of responsibility at a crucial time for the automotive sector”, Urso said. “I hope it will also mark the start of a new and productive path with Stellantis,” he added.
The Franco-Italian carmaker said it had acted responsibly and would continue its efforts to safeguard jobs at its Italian operations while dealing with the challenge of the electric transition.
Unions said the 12-month reprieve for the workers facing layoffs should be used to find longer-term solutions for the Italian car sector, including at the meeting due to take place at Urso's ministry next week.
MORE:
Stellantis and CATL to invest €4.1bn in EV battery factory in Spain
WATCH | VW Polo Vivo scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating
2025 South African Car of the Year semifinalists announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos