The Border Management Authority (BMA) has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post in Mpumalanga because of protests in Mozambique.
The unrest, which was sparked by recent election results in the country, has resulted in the suspension of border processes.
“The suspension mostly affects cargo crossings and other forms of vehicles,” said Mmemme Mogotsi, the authority’s deputy assistant commissioner: communication and marketing.
“Border officials are only processing pedestrians, specially Mozambican nationals who have official documentation and need to head home.”
Mogotsi advised holidaymakers to use the Naamacha/Lomahasha border post instead, which is about 120km south and accessed via Eswatini.
Mogotsi said the Kosi Bay/Ponta do Ouro border posts in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the Pafuri/Limpopo border crossing and the Giriyondo/Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga remain fully functional.
Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing
Image: Gallo Images
The Border Management Authority (BMA) has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post in Mpumalanga because of protests in Mozambique.
The unrest, which was sparked by recent election results in the country, has resulted in the suspension of border processes.
“The suspension mostly affects cargo crossings and other forms of vehicles,” said Mmemme Mogotsi, the authority’s deputy assistant commissioner: communication and marketing.
“Border officials are only processing pedestrians, specially Mozambican nationals who have official documentation and need to head home.”
Mogotsi advised holidaymakers to use the Naamacha/Lomahasha border post instead, which is about 120km south and accessed via Eswatini.
Mogotsi said the Kosi Bay/Ponta do Ouro border posts in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the Pafuri/Limpopo border crossing and the Giriyondo/Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga remain fully functional.
RFA calls for intervention in Mozambique due to R10m daily loss as trucks wait
Flights from SA to Beira, Maputo, Nampula, Pemba, Tete and Vilanculos are operational as an alternative to driving.
Mogotsi urged travellers in Mozambique to exercise caution as the situation remains volatile.
An official Mozambican government communique shared on the Club Mozambique website quotes tourism and culture minister Eldevina Materula assuring tourists who intend visiting the country that “tourist sites such as parks, national reserves, beaches and other coastal regions remain safe, unchanged and open to normal activities despite the post-election demonstrations”.
“The demonstrations were localised in urban areas and airports and land crossings are operational, allowing travellers to reach their destinations,” Materula said.
Image: Supplied
On Monday, transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, visited the Lebombo border post to assess operations after protests on the Mozambican side of the border.
The intermittent closure of the border has resulted in long queues of trucks on the South Africa side of the border, and has also affected many holidaymakers’ plans.
Creecy said their Mozambican counterparts had confirmed the border would remain closed to cargo and travellers on their side for the foreseeable future.
She urged mining companies and trade associations using the route to delay delivery plans as there are no services and ablution facilities for truck drivers.
BusinessLIVE
READ MORE:
Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique
14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border
Hawks rescue teen ‘trafficked’ to SA from Mozambique two years ago
BMA still monitoring situation in Mozambique as they prepare for festive travel
Border Management to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at border posts during festive season
Ongoing protests in Mozambique affect operations at Lebombo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos