Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing

11 December 2024 - 10:07
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Traffic congestion is severe at the Lebombo and Ressano Garcia border posts this festive season.
Image: Gallo Images

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post in Mpumalanga because of protests in Mozambique.

The unrest, which was sparked by recent election results in the country, has resulted in the suspension of border processes.

“The suspension mostly affects cargo crossings and other forms of vehicles,” said Mmemme Mogotsi, the authority’s deputy assistant commissioner: communication and marketing.

“Border officials are only processing pedestrians, specially Mozambican nationals who have official documentation and need to head home.” 

Mogotsi advised holidaymakers to use the Naamacha/Lomahasha border post instead, which is about 120km south and accessed via Eswatini. 

Mogotsi said the Kosi Bay/Ponta do Ouro border posts in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the Pafuri/Limpopo border crossing and the Giriyondo/Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga remain fully functional.

Flights from SA to Beira, Maputo, Nampula, Pemba, Tete and Vilanculos are operational as an alternative to driving.

Mogotsi urged travellers in Mozambique to exercise caution as the situation remains volatile.

An official Mozambican government communique shared on the Club Mozambique website quotes tourism and culture minister Eldevina Materula assuring tourists who intend visiting the country that “tourist sites such as parks, national reserves, beaches and other coastal regions remain safe, unchanged and open to normal activities despite the post-election demonstrations”.

“The demonstrations were localised in urban areas and airports and land crossings are operational, allowing travellers to reach their destinations,” Materula said.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy visited the Lebombo border post this week and confirmed it must be avoided if you plan to enter Mozambique. File photo.
Image: Supplied

On Monday, transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy,  Mkhuleko Hlengwa, visited the Lebombo border post to assess operations after protests on the Mozambican side of the border.

The intermittent closure of the border has resulted in long queues of trucks on the South Africa side of the border, and has also affected many holidaymakers’ plans. 

Creecy said their Mozambican counterparts had confirmed the border would remain closed to cargo and travellers on their side for the foreseeable future.

She urged mining companies and trade associations using the route to delay delivery plans as there are no services and ablution facilities for truck drivers.

