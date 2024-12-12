news

ACEA picks Mercedes boss Källenius as president

12 December 2024
The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) appointed Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius as its new president, the industry lobbying group said on Wednesday.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) appointed Mercedes-Benz chair Ola Källenius as its new president, the industry lobbying group said on Wednesday.

The ACEA said it also approved the return on January 1 of Stellantis, which had left the organisation at the beginning of 2023.

“Welcoming Stellantis back to ACEA is a signal that the industry is stronger when acting with a common voice”, Renault CEO and outgoing ACEA President Luca de Meo said in a statement.

The ACEA will now focus on improving regulatory conditions, working towards decarbonisation and championing free, fair and rule-based international trade, Källenius said in the statement.

“I'm confident the EU automotive industry has what it takes to succeed in the global competition”, he said. 

