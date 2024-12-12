The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) appointed Mercedes-Benz chair Ola Källenius as its new president, the industry lobbying group said on Wednesday.
The ACEA said it also approved the return on January 1 of Stellantis, which had left the organisation at the beginning of 2023.
“Welcoming Stellantis back to ACEA is a signal that the industry is stronger when acting with a common voice”, Renault CEO and outgoing ACEA President Luca de Meo said in a statement.
The ACEA will now focus on improving regulatory conditions, working towards decarbonisation and championing free, fair and rule-based international trade, Källenius said in the statement.
“I'm confident the EU automotive industry has what it takes to succeed in the global competition”, he said.
ACEA picks Mercedes boss Källenius as president
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
