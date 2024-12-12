news

Nvidia steps up hiring in China to focus on AI-driven cars: Bloomberg

12 December 2024 - 07:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nvidia has added hundreds of staff in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Nvidia has added hundreds of staff in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia has added about 200 people in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Over the past couple of years, it has expanded in the country to now have close to 600 people in Beijing, and it recently opened a new office in the Zhongguancun tech hub, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence chipmaker employed about 29,600 people in 36 countries at the end of fiscal year 2024, according to a filing published by Nvidia in February.

Nvidia declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

The company is under investigation in China over suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly law, a probe widely seen as a retaliatory shot against Washington's latest curbs on the Chinese chip sector.

China accounted for about 17% of Nvidia's revenue in the year to the end of January, sliding from 26% two years earlier.

READ MORE

Why GM is exiting its loss-making Cruise robotaxi business

General Motors said on Tuesday it will end robotaxi development at its majority-owned, money-losing Cruise business.
Motoring
1 day ago

Italy eyes better relations with Stellantis after carmaker saves supplier jobs

Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal on Tuesday to avert 249 layoffs at suppliers to Stellantis.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari will always make its cars in Italy, says CEO Vigna

Ferrari will always make its luxury sports car in its hometown of Maranello, northern Italy, including its first fully electric model expected next ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi confirms local specs, availability of upgraded A3 range New Models
  2. Increased traffic on Limpopo roads as festive season gets into full swing South Africa
  3. Armormax reveals B4 armour package for the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado New Models
  4. N3TC warns of lawlessness on roads as festive season traffic picks up South Africa
  5. REVIEW | Mahindra 3XO AX7L drives Indian brand to new heights Reviews

Latest Videos

South Korea's Yoon Vows to Fight Until Last Minute
SACP Conference | General Secretary Solly Mapaila delivers SACP Political Report