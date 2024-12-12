Nvidia has added about 200 people in China this year to enhance its research capabilities and focus on new autonomous driving technologies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Over the past couple of years, it has expanded in the country to now have close to 600 people in Beijing, and it recently opened a new office in the Zhongguancun tech hub, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The artificial intelligence chipmaker employed about 29,600 people in 36 countries at the end of fiscal year 2024, according to a filing published by Nvidia in February.
Nvidia declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.
The company is under investigation in China over suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly law, a probe widely seen as a retaliatory shot against Washington's latest curbs on the Chinese chip sector.
China accounted for about 17% of Nvidia's revenue in the year to the end of January, sliding from 26% two years earlier.
Nvidia steps up hiring in China to focus on AI-driven cars: Bloomberg
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
