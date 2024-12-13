Stellantis will be compliant with 2025 EU carbon rules

Stellantis will be compliant with EU targets for 2025 intermediate carbon reduction, aiming to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales or potentially cut production of petrol vehicles, the company's European head said on Thursday.
Jean-Philippe Imparato, who took up Europe's chief position in October, said the company has no intention of paying EU fines in 2025, adding this was not even a “talking point” for Stellantis.
“We've got 14 new fully electric models being launched between the second half of this year and the first half of 2025,” he said.
Based on EU rules, Stellantis' EV sales in Europe would have to increase from 12% of the total to 21%, he said, with potential fines of €300m (R5.59bn) for any missed percentage point.
“When you're in such a situation, either you increase EV sales volumes or you cut sales volumes of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles,” Imparato said.
Cutting ICE volumes could have undesirable consequences, he said, referring to potential reduced production and job redundancies.
However, a recent decision by Stellantis to rejoin the European car lobby Acea, after it left the group at the beginning of 2023, means the carmaker would align itself with Acea's official proposals.
Under CEO Carlos Tavares, who resigned this month, the company opposed Acea's call for relief on EU 2025 intermediate carbon reduction targets, the so-called CAFE standards. If not met, the CAFE standards could cost the car industry billions of euros in fines.
Imparato was speaking to reporters after meeting unions in Turin before talks next week at an official industry ministry meeting in Rome to discuss Stellantis' long-term manufacturing plans for Italy.
Image: Supplied
