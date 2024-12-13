Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) on Friday announced it achieved a new milestone by producing 167,084 vehicles at its Kariega plant in 2024.
This marks the highest annual output in the facility’s history, surpassing the previous record of 161,954 vehicles set in 2019.
The 2024 production figures include 131,485 Polo models exported to more than 30 international markets and 35,599 Polos and Polo Vivos manufactured for the South African market.
The Kariega plant remains integral to Volkswagen’s global operations. It is the exclusive production site for the Polo GTI and, from July, supplies Polos to European and Asia-Pacific markets. In October the plant set a new monthly production record with 16,597 vehicles, exceeding the 16,453 units produced in October 2019.
Earlier this year, VWGA announced a R4bn investment in the Kariega facility to prepare for the addition of a third vehicle model. Production of this model is scheduled to begin in 2027, alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo.
Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA’s production director, acknowledged the efforts of the plant’s workforce of 4,000 employees and emphasised the company’s commitment to infrastructure investment, innovation and meeting diverse market demands.
Volkswagen Group Africa sets 2024 production record
Image: Supplied
