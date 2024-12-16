news

Italy ready to work with Stellantis if jobs and plants are preserved

16 December 2024 - 09:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Italian government is willing to work with Stellantis on the carmaker's future strategy provided it keeps jobs and factories in the country, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
The Italian government is willing to work with Stellantis on the carmaker's future strategy provided it keeps jobs and factories in the country, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Italian government is willing to work with Stellantis on the carmaker's future strategy provided it keeps jobs and factories in the country, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.

“We evaluate the economic cases on their own merits,” Meloni told an event of her Brothers of Italy party in Rome before a December 17 meeting on the Italian automotive industry, which will involve industry minister Adolfo Urso, the carmaker's representatives and local unions.

“This is as true for Stellantis as it is for any other company operating in Italy. If the approach is constructive, if there is a willingness to maintain factories and jobs, we will be ready to do our part.”

After the abrupt resignation of Carlos Tavares as CEO this month, Rome hopes to repair its strained relations with the carmaker, which has 14 brands including Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Peugeot.

Italian politicians repeatedly accused Tavares of neglecting historic manufacturing sites and moving production abroad.

MORE:

Volkswagen Group Africa sets 2024 production record

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) on Friday announced it achieved a new milestone by producing 167,084 vehicles at its Kariega plant in 2024.
Motoring
4 days ago

Stellantis will be compliant with 2025 EU carbon rules

Stellantis will be compliant with EU targets for 2025 intermediate carbon reduction, aiming to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales or potentially ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Global EV sales hit third consecutive record high in November

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose for a seventh consecutive month in November, jumping 32% year on year for a third ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EXTENDED REVIEW | Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport joins our fleet Reviews
  2. South Africa prepares Formula One bid with new steering committee Motorsport
  3. Stellantis swiftly reshapes strategy under Elkann after Tavares exit news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. Lamborghini delays first EV launch as market not ready news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS