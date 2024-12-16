The Italian government is willing to work with Stellantis on the carmaker's future strategy provided it keeps jobs and factories in the country, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
“We evaluate the economic cases on their own merits,” Meloni told an event of her Brothers of Italy party in Rome before a December 17 meeting on the Italian automotive industry, which will involve industry minister Adolfo Urso, the carmaker's representatives and local unions.
“This is as true for Stellantis as it is for any other company operating in Italy. If the approach is constructive, if there is a willingness to maintain factories and jobs, we will be ready to do our part.”
After the abrupt resignation of Carlos Tavares as CEO this month, Rome hopes to repair its strained relations with the carmaker, which has 14 brands including Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Peugeot.
Italian politicians repeatedly accused Tavares of neglecting historic manufacturing sites and moving production abroad.
Italy ready to work with Stellantis if jobs and plants are preserved
Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images
