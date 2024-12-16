Tesla on Friday raised the prices of its Model S cars in the US by $5,000 (R89,237), according to its website.
The Model S base variant all-wheel drive (AWD) will now cost $79,990 (R1,427,596), while the performance “Plaid” variant will cost $94,990 (R1,695,304), according to the Tesla website.
Tesla raises prices of Model S cars in US by $5,000
Image: Supplied
