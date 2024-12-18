Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund shows a mix of increases and decreases in fuel prices for January.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) said the data indicates that while there is a slight increase for ULP93, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are expected to decrease.
Based on the data, ULP95 is expected to increase by about 3c/l while ULP93 is projected to increase by 11c/l. Diesel prices are expected to drop by about 3c/l and illuminating paraffin is set to decrease by about 14c/l.
These expected reductions are attributed to lower international product prices observed from the end of the previous month. Though the rand has not been performing well against the US dollar for most of the review period, the data indicates changes in international product prices significantly influence these forecast reductions.
This is mid-month data and the price outlook could change significantly over the next two weeks before the official January adjustment is announced, especially as the data trends closely towards a different trajectory.
“Considering that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December and January, we advise motorists to plan their budgets now to ensure they have adequate funds to cover their expenses, which may include toll fees on certain routes,” said the AA.
The officially adjusted fuel prices will take effect on January 1 and the mineral resources and energy department will announce the changes.
Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January
Image: vladstar/123rf
Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund shows a mix of increases and decreases in fuel prices for January.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) said the data indicates that while there is a slight increase for ULP93, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are expected to decrease.
Based on the data, ULP95 is expected to increase by about 3c/l while ULP93 is projected to increase by 11c/l. Diesel prices are expected to drop by about 3c/l and illuminating paraffin is set to decrease by about 14c/l.
These expected reductions are attributed to lower international product prices observed from the end of the previous month. Though the rand has not been performing well against the US dollar for most of the review period, the data indicates changes in international product prices significantly influence these forecast reductions.
This is mid-month data and the price outlook could change significantly over the next two weeks before the official January adjustment is announced, especially as the data trends closely towards a different trajectory.
“Considering that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December and January, we advise motorists to plan their budgets now to ensure they have adequate funds to cover their expenses, which may include toll fees on certain routes,” said the AA.
The officially adjusted fuel prices will take effect on January 1 and the mineral resources and energy department will announce the changes.
MORE:
South Africa prepares Formula One bid with new steering committee
Dongfeng Box coming to SA in the new year
Volkswagen Group Africa sets 2024 production record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos