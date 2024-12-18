news

Renault open to Nissan pursuing merger talks with Honda, sources say

The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow Honda and Nissan to cooperate more closely on technology and better compete in EV race.

18 December 2024 - 18:13 By Reuters
French carmaker Renault, Nissan's largest shareholder, is open in principle to the Japanese carmaker pursuing merger talks with peer Honda, two people familiar with the matter said.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

The sources, who declined to be identified because the information was confidential, said the carmaker would examine all the implications of a tie-up to ensure its own interests were protected. Bloomberg first reported Renault's position.

Japanese car giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that could help them share more resources to face tough competition. “On principle, Renault Group supports Nissan's efforts to restore business situation,” a spokesperson for the French carmaker said on Wednesday, but declined to comment on the current merger talks.

The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow Honda and Nissan to cooperate more closely on technology and better compete in the EV race.

