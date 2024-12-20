news

Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over tyre pressure monitoring system

20 December 2024 - 16:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (pictured) vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.
The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (pictured) vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tesla said on Friday it was recalling 694,304 vehicles in the US due to an issue with the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tyre pressure, according to a recall acknowledgment notice.

The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tyres, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.

The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.

Its vehicles accounted for 21% of all US recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

Tesla recalled 1,858,774 vehicles in the September quarter, the highest in the US, but issues in all of them could be rectified through software updates.

The company recalled 2,400 Cybertruck units in the US in November because a faulty part could lead to a loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, marking the sixth such move for its electric pickup truck this year.

READ MORE

UK car manufacturing sank to a 44-year low in November

UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980 as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs.
Motoring
12 hours ago

Behind a potential Honda and Nissan tie-up, the existential threat posed by Chinese EVs

While the challenge from China's seemingly boundless EV expertise looms large for all traditional carmakers, for Japan it represents a threat to the ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Car producing countries press EU to waive CO2 fines

The leaders of car manufacturing hubs Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic pressured Brussels on Thursday to waive financial penalties on carmakers ...
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tsunoda looks the big loser of Red Bull’s F1 reshuffle Motorsport
  2. Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over tyre pressure monitoring system news
  3. This Tolman 1968 Mini Cooper S Mk II is a restomod done right New Models
  4. These were South Africa's most popular used cars in November Features
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Meet the 2024 winners at the Sunday Times Literary Awards with Exclusive Books
Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...