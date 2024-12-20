news

UK car manufacturing sank to a 44-year low in November

20 December 2024 - 11:53 By Reuters
UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980, as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980, as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Image: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980 as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Factory lines produced 64,216 units in November, a 30.1% drop from the previous year.

“While a decline was to be expected given the extensive changes under way at many plants, manufacturing is under pressure at home and abroad, with billions of pounds committed to new technologies, new models and new production tooling,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO.

Despite the global car sector's shift towards electrification, production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric cars fell 45.5% to 19,165 units in November, representing almost a third of total output.

SMMT also reiterated for the government to review the “ZEV mandate” regulation, which could see carmakers face nearly £6bn (R137.69bn) in discounts and compliance costs.

