UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980 as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Factory lines produced 64,216 units in November, a 30.1% drop from the previous year.
“While a decline was to be expected given the extensive changes under way at many plants, manufacturing is under pressure at home and abroad, with billions of pounds committed to new technologies, new models and new production tooling,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO.
Despite the global car sector's shift towards electrification, production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric cars fell 45.5% to 19,165 units in November, representing almost a third of total output.
SMMT also reiterated for the government to review the “ZEV mandate” regulation, which could see carmakers face nearly £6bn (R137.69bn) in discounts and compliance costs.
UK car manufacturing sank to a 44-year low in November
Image: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
UK car manufacturing hit its lowest November output since 1980 as the industry grapples with the shift to zero-emission vehicles and rising costs, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Factory lines produced 64,216 units in November, a 30.1% drop from the previous year.
“While a decline was to be expected given the extensive changes under way at many plants, manufacturing is under pressure at home and abroad, with billions of pounds committed to new technologies, new models and new production tooling,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO.
Despite the global car sector's shift towards electrification, production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric cars fell 45.5% to 19,165 units in November, representing almost a third of total output.
SMMT also reiterated for the government to review the “ZEV mandate” regulation, which could see carmakers face nearly £6bn (R137.69bn) in discounts and compliance costs.
MORE:
Behind a potential Honda and Nissan tie-up, the existential threat posed by Chinese EVs
Car producing countries press EU to waive CO2 fines
Ford appoints new head of quality as it chases lower warranty costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos