Europe's embattled car sector plans plant closures and layoffs

23 December 2024 - 16:00 By Reuters
Stellantis has repeatedly halted assembly operations at its main plant in Italy's Mirafiori due to low demand, in particular for the electric version of the Fiat 500.
Image: Supplied

Automotive companies across Europe have announced plant closures and big layoffs as they struggle with weak demand, high costs, competition from China and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles.

Below are layoffs and site closures announced in recent months, beginning with the latest:

 

Volkswagen said earlier in December that its Audi plant in Brussels will cease production by February 28, after the company found no alternatives to closure.
Image: Reuters

Volkswagen

Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen agreed a deal with unions on December 20 to cut 35,000 jobs and to reduce factory output by almost a quarter in Germany, though there are no immediate plant closures or layoffs.

Volkswagen said earlier in December that its Audi plant in Brussels will cease production by February 28, after the company found no alternatives to closure.

Feintool

Switzerland's automotive supplier Feintool on December 3 announced it will close one of its sites in Germany and lay off as many as 200 people.

Valeo

French car parts supplier Valeo will cut about 1,000 jobs in Europe, sources told Reuters on November 27, adding that the restructuring push will result in the closure of two French plants.

Stellantis

Carmaker Stellantis on November 26 announced plans to shut its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, England, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

It has repeatedly halted assembly operations at its main plant in Italy's Mirafiori due to low demand, in particular for the electric version of Fiat 500.

The company said it had no plan to shut plants in Italy.

Bosch

Bosch, the world's biggest auto parts supplier, plans to cut 5,500 jobs by 2032 in its cross-domain computer solutions and steering divisions, mostly at German sites, and reduce work hours for some employees, it said on November 22.

US carmaker Ford on November 20 said it would cut 4,000 jobs, primarily in Germany and Britain, representing 14% of its European workforce.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ford

US carmaker Ford on November 20 said it would cut 4,000 jobs, primarily in Germany and Britain, representing 14% of its European workforce.

Michelin

French tire maker Michelin will shut two sites in western France, affecting about 1,250 jobs, it said on November 5.

Schaeffler

German machine and car parts maker Schaeffler said on November 5 it planned to lay off 4,700 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, after its operating profit was almost halved in the third quarter.

The restructuring effort would include closures of the production facilities in Austria and Britain.

Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck, the world's largest truckmaker, said on August 1 it will cut hours and impose a job freeze for employees in its German business.

Volkswagen to cut 35,000 jobs by 2030

These are the main points of a deal struck on Friday between Volkswagen and unions on the carmaker's German sites and jobs.
20 hours ago

Toyota to build new factory to produce EVs in China: Nikkei

Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
13 hours ago

Honda, Nissan aim to merge by 2026 in historic pivot

Honda and Nissan are in talks to merge by 2026, they said on Monday, a historic pivot for Japan's car industry that underlines the threat Chinese EV ...
16 hours ago
