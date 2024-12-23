Volkswagen
Europe's embattled car sector plans plant closures and layoffs
Image: Supplied
Automotive companies across Europe have announced plant closures and big layoffs as they struggle with weak demand, high costs, competition from China and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles.
Below are layoffs and site closures announced in recent months, beginning with the latest:
Image: Reuters
Volkswagen
Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen agreed a deal with unions on December 20 to cut 35,000 jobs and to reduce factory output by almost a quarter in Germany, though there are no immediate plant closures or layoffs.
Volkswagen said earlier in December that its Audi plant in Brussels will cease production by February 28, after the company found no alternatives to closure.
Feintool
Switzerland's automotive supplier Feintool on December 3 announced it will close one of its sites in Germany and lay off as many as 200 people.
Valeo
French car parts supplier Valeo will cut about 1,000 jobs in Europe, sources told Reuters on November 27, adding that the restructuring push will result in the closure of two French plants.
Stellantis
Carmaker Stellantis on November 26 announced plans to shut its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, England, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.
It has repeatedly halted assembly operations at its main plant in Italy's Mirafiori due to low demand, in particular for the electric version of Fiat 500.
The company said it had no plan to shut plants in Italy.
Bosch
Bosch, the world's biggest auto parts supplier, plans to cut 5,500 jobs by 2032 in its cross-domain computer solutions and steering divisions, mostly at German sites, and reduce work hours for some employees, it said on November 22.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Ford
US carmaker Ford on November 20 said it would cut 4,000 jobs, primarily in Germany and Britain, representing 14% of its European workforce.
Michelin
French tire maker Michelin will shut two sites in western France, affecting about 1,250 jobs, it said on November 5.
Schaeffler
German machine and car parts maker Schaeffler said on November 5 it planned to lay off 4,700 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, after its operating profit was almost halved in the third quarter.
The restructuring effort would include closures of the production facilities in Austria and Britain.
Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck, the world's largest truckmaker, said on August 1 it will cut hours and impose a job freeze for employees in its German business.
