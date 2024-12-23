news

Toyota to build new factory to produce EVs in China: Nikkei

23 December 2024 - 14:42 By Reuters
Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The company will produce its luxury car brand Lexus at a new plant in Shanghai, the Nikkei reported citing several sources.

Toyota has worked in China via joint ventures with local manufacturers but the Japanese carmaker will build this factory and operate it independently, the report said.

Toyota aims to start operations at new plant in about 2027, it said.

A Toyota spokesperson told Reuters the content of the report was not published by the company.

Honda, Nissan aim to merge by 2026 in historic pivot

Honda and Nissan are in talks to merge by 2026, they said on Monday, a historic pivot for Japan's car industry that underlines the threat Chinese EV ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Electric dreams turn into a nightmare for battery metals

It's been a brutal year to be in the battery metals business.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Volkswagen to cut 35,000 jobs by 2030

These are the main points of a deal struck on Friday between Volkswagen and unions on the carmaker's German sites and jobs.
Motoring
20 hours ago
