CATL launches ‘Bedrock’ EV chassis, flagging safety as top selling point

24 December 2024 - 10:08 By Reuters
China's CATL launched a new EV chassis on Tuesday it says can withstand a 120km/h frontal impact without catching fire or exploding.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

China's CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, on Tuesday launched a new EV chassis it says can withstand a 120km/h frontal impact without catching fire or exploding as it touts safety as a key selling point.

The company aims to sell the new EV platform — called "panshi" in Chinese, which translates to "bedrock" — to premium car makers seeking to accelerate development and lower costs.

Such EV platforms are also known in the industry as "skateboard chassis", or flexible platforms that combine electric motors, batteries, controls and suspensions.

Other players in the area include Chinese EV maker Xpeng and Shanghai-based engineering firm Launch Design.

The chassis is crucial to CATL chairperson Robin Zeng's ambitions to push the Chinese battery giant to achieve further growth. CATL is also looking into micro power grids and is building a battery swapping service. CATL has a global market share of roughly 37% in EV batteries.

Zeng disclosed the panshi project to Reuters in November, saying it could slash the cost of developing a new EV from billions of dollars to only $10m (R185.3m) and could make a niche EV firm profitable by selling only 10,000 cars a year.

This could open the industry to new EV players in economies without established carmakers, and Zeng said at the time CATL had shown the panshi technology to Porsche for a potential luxury EV and to investors in the United Arab Emirates eager to start a local EV brand.

