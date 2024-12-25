news

Toyota is donating $1m to Trump’s inauguration

25 December 2024 - 09:19 By Reuters
Toyota Motor of North America is donating $1m to US president-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration.
Image: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Toyota Motor of North America is donating $1m (R18,625,327) to US president-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after Detroit's Ford and General Motors said they would give the same amount.

Ford and GM are also contributing vehicles to the festivities, while Toyota is not planning to, the Japan-based company said.

Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would affect many carmakers in North America, including Toyota, which produces the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Mexico. The incoming president also aims to unravel many of Democratic President Joe Biden's policies on electric vehicle and emissions, Reuters has reported.

Other large companies, including Amazon and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, have also donated to the inauguration.

