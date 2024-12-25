Chinese upstart electric vehicle maker Xiaomi announced partnerships on Wednesday with local EV specialists Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng on charging services.
More than 6,000 charging piles from Li Auto, more than 9,000 from Xpeng and more than 14,000 from Nio will be accessible in Xiaomi's charging map, Xiaomi posted on China's Weibo platform.
Xiaomi announces EV charging partnerships with Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng
Image: Supplied
