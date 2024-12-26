Italian carmaker Maserati this week announced that Maurizio Zuares will assume the role of global chief commercial officer on January 1, 2025. He replaces Luca Delfino, who is departing the company.
Zuares brings extensive experience in the automotive sector, having held leadership roles across various markets. He began his career at Ford in Italy before joining Fiat Group in 1999, where he progressed through roles in sales and marketing.
Notable positions in his career include president of Fiat Auto Japan in 2004 and international sales director in 2009 and CEO of FCA France in 2012. He has also led operations in Spain, Portugal and the Middle East and most recently oversaw Leapmotor International's activities in the Enlarged Europe region for Stellantis.
Zuares holds a business and management degree as well as an MBA in economics, finance, and administration from institutions in Italy.
Maserati thanked Delfino for his contributions during his time with the company.
Maserati names Maurizio Zuares as new global chief commercial officer
Image: Supplied
