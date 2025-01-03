news

Hyundai and Kia miss 2024 sales targets

South Korean brands aim to grow their combined global sales by 2% to 7.39-million vehicles in 2025

03 January 2025 - 13:28 By Reuters
Hyundai Global Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz attends the unveiling of Hyundai IONIQ 9, a three-row electric SUV in November.
Image: Reuters

South Korea's Hyundai and affiliate Kia aim to grow their combined global sales by 2% to 7.39-million vehicles in 2025, after reporting a dip in 2024 sales and missing their targets.

The automakers, which together rank third in global vehicle sales, sold 7.23-million vehicles in 2024, slipping 1% from 2023 as solid US sales were offset by sluggish demand in Europe and their home market.

The two carmakers are bracing for the slowing economy and political uncertainties in the US and South Korea that threaten to dampen demand.

South Korea's consumer sentiment dropped the most since the 2020 pandemic in December, hit by political uncertainty after President Yoon Su Yeol's declaration of martial law and his impeachment.

In the US, president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose universal 10% tariffs on imported goods.

Hyundai Motor started production at its new factory in the US state of Georgia last year to make its vehicles eligible for the Biden administration's tax credits, which Trump threatened to scrap.

The carmakers did not say how they aimed to increase their sales and Hanwha Investment & Securities analyst Kim Sung-rae said it may be challenging to achieve the target given macroeconomic uncertainties in Europe and emerging markets.

Hyundai and Kia also face increasing competition from Japan's Honda and Nissan, which are in talks to create the world's third-largest car group by 2026.

Reuters

