news

Nvidia chips will teach cars how to drive themselves

CEO unveils robot training tech, Toyota deal and new gaming chips at CES 2025

07 January 2025 - 07:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a new Nvidia graphics card at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a new Nvidia graphics card at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas.
Image: Reuters

AI to better train robots and cars and new gaming chips dominated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the CES 2025 conference on Monday as the world's second most valuable firm expounded on its potential to expand its business.

Nvidia introduced what it calls Cosmos "foundation" models that generate photo-realistic videos which can be used to train robots and self-driving cars at a much lower cost than using conventional data.

By creating what is known in the tech industry as "synthetic" training data, the models can help robots and cars understand the physical world similar to the way large language models helped chatbots generate responses in natural language.

Users will be able to give Cosmos a text description that can be used to generate video of a world that obeys the laws of physics.

This promises to be much cheaper than gathering data as it is done today. To train self-driving cars, for example, companies have fleets of vehicles that roam streets to gather data, and humanoid robots are often trained by having real humans repeat tasks over and over.

Huang, however, cautioned the Cosmos models will need much more data before hitting their "ChatGPT moment".

Cosmos will be made available on an "open licence", similar to Meta Platforms' Llama3 language models that have become widely used in the tech industry.

"We hope (Cosmos) will do for the world of robotics and industrial AI what Lama3 has done for enterprise AI," Huang said.

Nvidia said Toyota Motor will use its Orin chips and automotive operating system to power advanced driver assistance in several models. It did not give details about the models.

Huang expects automotive hardware and software revenue of $5bn (R92.8bn) in fiscal 2026, up from an expected $4bn (R74.2bn) this year.

CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, runs from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, US.

READ MORE:

Beijing opens up for self-driving cars

Autonomous vehicles that pass road testing and safety assessments will be allowed to apply for road trials in China's capital
Motoring
1 week ago

GM's Cruise exit underscores challenges of scaling robotaxis

General Motors' decision to pull the plug on its troubled Cruise robotaxi business highlights the harsh reality facing others still in the race: it ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Musk's ties to Trump will reverberate through Tesla

Billionaire Elon Musk stands to benefit greatly from his ties with US president-elect Donald Trump after the Tesla CEO became one of Trump's most ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 800 motorists arrested for DUI, excessive speeding in Joburg over ... South Africa
  2. Nvidia chips will teach cars how to drive themselves news
  3. Toyota Hilux teammates have head-on collision at Dakar Rally Motorsport
  4. Defending champion Sainz out of Dakar after accident Motorsport
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?