BMW ditches iDrive knob in favour of Panoramic display

BMW has premiered a close-to-production version of its new Panoramic iDrive system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas.
The high-tech digital cabin interface includes a Panoramic Vision head-up display stretching across the full length of the lower windscreen visible to all occupants. The most important driving information is projected directly into the driver's line of sight above the steering wheel, while the content can be personalised.
The new iDrive will be introduced in all new BMW models from the end of 2025.
The system also has an optional 3D head-up display that shows integrated navigation and automated driving information in the driver’s field of vision.
A central display with matrix backlight technology presents the familiar, updated menu structure with quick select. Selected widgets can be carried over to the Panoramic Vision with a swipe on the central display.
Carmakers have been criticised for creating overly digital user interfaces in their modern cars which are more distracting than physical controls. It has led to Volkswagen, for instance, reverting to more physical controls in its latest models after negative customer feedback.
BMW is controversially ditching the iDrive knob between the front seats, a staple in BMW cars for the past 24 years, but the German carmaker insisted its new digitised system is user-friendly and ergonomically optimised for a “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” approach.
A new multifunction steering wheel uses illuminated buttons with haptic feedback, and BMW said they have a relief-like surface which makes them easy to use without the driver needing to divert their gaze from the road.
“The system continues the approach of using an optimal combination of analogue and digital controls through the use of switches, buttons, touch and voice control,” said a BMW spokesperson.
“There are haptic switches for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selectors and window demisters. Other functions are optimised for operation using touch/voice control or via the multifunction steering wheel, such as telephone functions, media control systems, navigation, assisted driving, personalisation of displays, selection of MyModes and more.”
The voice-controlled BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has been updated to respond to more natural language, responding to commands such as “take me to a charging station which is close to a food store”.
The Android-based BMW Operating System X offers greater update and upgrade capability than before, making it fit for the future and backwards compatible. It is ready to accommodate additional functions and will keep vehicles equipped with the new BMW Panoramic iDrive at the cutting edge of technology over a long time, claimed BMW.
BMW ditches iDrive knob in favour of Panoramic display
High-tech cabin interface continues industry move away from physical buttons
Image: Supplied
BMW has premiered a close-to-production version of its new Panoramic iDrive system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas.
The high-tech digital cabin interface includes a Panoramic Vision head-up display stretching across the full length of the lower windscreen visible to all occupants. The most important driving information is projected directly into the driver's line of sight above the steering wheel, while the content can be personalised.
The new iDrive will be introduced in all new BMW models from the end of 2025.
The system also has an optional 3D head-up display that shows integrated navigation and automated driving information in the driver’s field of vision.
A central display with matrix backlight technology presents the familiar, updated menu structure with quick select. Selected widgets can be carried over to the Panoramic Vision with a swipe on the central display.
Carmakers have been criticised for creating overly digital user interfaces in their modern cars which are more distracting than physical controls. It has led to Volkswagen, for instance, reverting to more physical controls in its latest models after negative customer feedback.
BMW is controversially ditching the iDrive knob between the front seats, a staple in BMW cars for the past 24 years, but the German carmaker insisted its new digitised system is user-friendly and ergonomically optimised for a “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” approach.
A new multifunction steering wheel uses illuminated buttons with haptic feedback, and BMW said they have a relief-like surface which makes them easy to use without the driver needing to divert their gaze from the road.
“The system continues the approach of using an optimal combination of analogue and digital controls through the use of switches, buttons, touch and voice control,” said a BMW spokesperson.
“There are haptic switches for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selectors and window demisters. Other functions are optimised for operation using touch/voice control or via the multifunction steering wheel, such as telephone functions, media control systems, navigation, assisted driving, personalisation of displays, selection of MyModes and more.”
The voice-controlled BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has been updated to respond to more natural language, responding to commands such as “take me to a charging station which is close to a food store”.
The Android-based BMW Operating System X offers greater update and upgrade capability than before, making it fit for the future and backwards compatible. It is ready to accommodate additional functions and will keep vehicles equipped with the new BMW Panoramic iDrive at the cutting edge of technology over a long time, claimed BMW.
READ MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Why our Ford Territory’s infotainment system is driving us to distraction
BMW X3 breaks cover with another controversial grille
REVIEW | BMW XM is large and lusty, but does it deserve the M badge?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos