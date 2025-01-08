news

Rolls-Royce to invest R7bn in UK plant to focus on bespoke cars

Wealthy clients get to craft an entirely original motor car

08 January 2025 - 08:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Clients of the British luxury car maker are able to commission highly personalised creations, ensuring no two Rolls-Royces need look the same.
Clients of the British luxury car maker are able to commission highly personalised creations, ensuring no two Rolls-Royces need look the same.
Image: Supplied

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it will invest £300m (R7bn) to expand its Goodwood plant to focus more on bespoke cars for high-end clients, featuring anything from gold sculptures to mother-of-pearl artwork.

As with other high-end automakers, Rolls-Royce has seen rising demand for high-margin, personalised car content from wealthy consumers.

In 2024, the BMW unit said its "artisans crafted exquisite details" that included solid 18-carat gold sculptures, embroideries consisting of more than 869,500 stitches, wood veneers including 500 individually-shaped pieces of wood and holographic paint finishes.

Rolls-Royce said the Goodwood plant expansion is to serve customers for its Bespoke services and Coachbuild programme, an invitation-only service where wealthy clients get to "craft an entirely original motor car".

The investment is the largest since the plant opened in 2003, when it employed 300 people and made one car a day, the company said. Today Goodwood employs 2,500 people and produces 28 cars daily, it said.

Rolls-Royce also said globally it sold 5,712 cars in 2024, a drop of more than 5% versus the 6,032 cars it sold in 2023, which it said was in line with its expectations as it switches over to new models.

One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill

Rolls-Royce revealed a custom one-off Phantom Extended on Friday that pays tribute to Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton’s classic 1964 James Bond film.
Motoring
2 months ago

One-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is out of this world

The design of the vehicle is inspired by the lunar halo phenomenon, where light from the moon passes through ice crystals in the atmosphere, creating ...
Motoring
3 months ago

GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera.
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Car sales in SA rise slightly but commercials bomb in 2024 news
  2. BMW ditches iDrive knob in favour of Panoramic display news
  3. Honda may delay new EV models due to Donald Trump presidency news
  4. First Dakar stage win for Variawa as Lategan extends overall lead Motorsport
  5. Rolls-Royce to invest R7bn in UK plant to focus on bespoke cars news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...