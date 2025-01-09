news

GAC South Africa announces huge price cuts on all its cars

Prices drop between R50,000 and R100,000 on Chinese brand’s Emzoom and Emkoo models

09 January 2025 - 10:09
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
GAC Motors entered the South African market in September last year with its Emzoom and Emkoo ranges.
GAC Motor has implemented huge price cuts on the two model ranges it introduced in South Africa last year.

The three-model Emzoom compact SUV range gets reductions of between R50,000 to R60,000, with a new starting price of R419,900 for the entry level model.

The larger Emkoo SUV range has even more substantial decreases with its two models reduced by R80,000 and R100,000 respectively.

Such decreases on new cars are almost unprecedented in South Africa but GAC Motor said it has been facilitated by the better forex rate through the end of 2024 and scaled global cost reduction initiatives by the Chinese carmaker which are being passed directly to the consumer.

“This adjustment is not a result of temporary sales support or promotional tactics but a genuine response to the prevailing market conditions, showcasing the company's transparency in pricing and commitment to fair, customer-centric practices,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, MD of GAC Motor South Africa.

GAC Motor confirmed that customers who bought GAC cars at the old prices would be refunded the difference. 

South Africa’s top motoring moments of 2024

There were a lot of positives in 2024, with new-car sales performing well, e-tolls being scrapped and hopes of an F1 return
Motoring
1 week ago

The price drop comes as part of a larger strategic investment with the Chinese brand to expand its national footprint to 40 dealers and introducing new models in the coming year.

GAC Motor became one of South Africa’s newest car brands when it launched the Emkoo and Emzoom ranges in September. The marque is imported by Salvador Caetano Auto, a 78-year-old international automotive group present in 44 countries.

The company caused waves shortly afterwards by introducing an industry-first lifetime engine warranty on both cars valid for the first owner, after initially offering a five-year/150,000km plan. All models also come with a five-year/60,000km service plan.

GAC Motor South Africa new retail pricing: 

  • Emzoom Comfort: R419,900 (from R469,900);
  • Emzoom Executive: R439,900 (from R499,900);
  • Emzoom R-Style: R489,900 (from R549,900);
  • Emkoo Executive: R519,900 (from R599,900); and
  • Emkoo Executive Plus: R559,900 (from R659,900).

 

