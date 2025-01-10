Police arrest suspected remote jamming car thieves in Cape Town

Cape Town traffic officers have arrested four suspects for alleged remote jamming, a crime on the increase in South Africa.
On January 7, traffic officers in Muizenberg responded to a report of a remote jamming/theft out of vehicle incident in the Kirstenhof area. After spotting the vehicle and pulling over the driver, the officers found a remote jamming device inside the vehicle as well as false licence plates, implements used to break into cars and the items reported stolen in the remote jamming incident.
Four suspects aged between 25 and 33 were arrested. It transpired they were wanted in connection with crimes committed elsewhere, including in Gqeberha.
“Unfortunately, criminals have stepped up their game and remote jamming is far more commonplace than we would like,” said JP Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security.
“I want to appeal to motorists and their passengers to double check that their doors and boot are locked to minimise the risk of falling victim to this type of crime.”
According to Charnel Hattingh, Fidelity Services Group group head of marketing and communications, remote jamming is on the increase.
The crime sees thieves jam the signal from the immobiliser to the car so it doesn’t lock, even when the owner presses the button. A remote jammer is any device that deliberately blocks, jams or interferes with authorised wireless communications.
Hattingh said remote jamming is prevalent in parking areas at shopping malls and petrol stations, and the thieves are often so brazen they don’t leave the area after hitting their mark, but continue to target others.
“The criminals rely on the ability to blend in while people go about parking and shopping and not checking their cars are locked, or observing anything around them.”
Fidelity provided tips to avoid falling victim to remote jammers:
- Never lock your car and walk away. Check the doors to see if they are locked. If your door opens, get in and drive away. Chances are the criminals have targeted you.
- Be aware of your surroundings and of suspicious people loitering in the parking area or sitting in cars.
- Look around as you drive in and before you park. Follow your gut instinct and report suspicious-looking people to security or move your car to a safer place.
- Remember that when you open your boot, everyone around you can see what’s inside, specially if they are waiting for this. A boot with a visible laptop or other valuables can make you an instant target.
- Never leave valuables in sight in the car.
- Always park in the safest location, where there are many other cars and security guards.
- Think about real-time car GPS tracking for added peace of mind.
