US to finalise Chinese vehicle crackdown rules next week

President Joe Biden's outgoing administration plans to finalise rules next week cracking down on Chinese vehicle software and hardware, US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters.
In September, the department proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns. That move would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the US market. Major global carmakers would have to remove key Chinese software and hardware from vehicles sold in the US in the years ahead.
"We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right. We digested all that comment and we're going to get this out," Raimondo said in an interview.
"It's really important because we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road and then realise we have a threat."
The White House cleared the final rule late on Tuesday, according to a government website.
The proposal issued in September would make software prohibitions effective in the 2027 model year. The hardware ban would take effect in 2029.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other major automakers, in October sought at least one additional year to meet the hardware requirement.
The Consumer Technology Association said both deadlines should be extended by two years, as did Honda, "to conduct crucial testing, validations and updating of necessary contracts".
In September, the Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles and hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.
President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, wants to prevent Chinese auto imports but has said he remains open to Chinese automakers building vehicles in the US.
"We're going to give incentives, and if China and other countries want to come here and sell the cars, they're going to build plants here, and they're going to hire our workers," Trump told Reuters
US to finalise Chinese vehicle crackdown rules next week
Country proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles, which would effectively bar Chinese vehicles from the US market
Image: Reuters
