RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership adverts

Corporation says it is aware of a scam TikTok post

13 January 2025 - 09:35 By TIMESLIVE
The RTMC says all job opportunities are advertised on its official website. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is warning the public about a fake advertisement circulating on TikTok inviting people to apply for a traffic officer learnership.

The RTMC said the advert is a scam and has not been published by the corporation.

“The RTMC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, individuals who prey on the public by spreading false information and exploiting job seekers in an attempt to solicit bribes or other personal gains,” said a spokesperson.

“These unethical and criminal activities not only tarnish the image of genuine organisations but also cause financial and emotional harm to innocent members of our society.”

The corporation said all RTMC job opportunities, including learnerships and internships, are advertised on the official RTMC website www.rtmc.co.za and in reputable publications.

It said it does not charge fees or require payments for applications and interviews. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of job-related information by visiting the RTMC's official platforms.

The spokesperson said: “If you encounter any suspicious job adverts or are approached with demands for payment in exchange for employment, please contact the RTMC via email to info@rtmc.co.za or by phoning 0861-400-800 to assist in combating the fraudulent activity.”

