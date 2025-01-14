New $9 congestion fee helps ease New York traffic

Traffic in Manhattan's central business district fell by 7.5% last week and 273,000 fewer cars entered the borough's CBD after the first congestion pricing fee in the US took effect on January 5, New York City transit officials said on Monday.
The fee is designed to reduce traffic and raise billions for mass transit, with most of the revenue generated targeted to upgrade the city's subway and bus systems.
"The early data backs up what New Yorkers have been telling us all week. Traffic is down, the streets feel safer and buses are moving faster," said Janno Lieber, head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
Overall travel times are 30% to 40% faster on inbound river crossings into Manhattan, which has the most congested traffic in the US.
Under the programme passenger vehicles are charged $9 (R171) during peak periods in Manhattan south of 60th Street. Trucks and buses pay up to $21.60 (R410). The fee is reduced by 75% at night.
The fee went into effect after neighbouring New Jersey failed to convince a judge to halt it. The city rushed to implement the charge before president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Trump, who has a Manhattan residence, opposed the fee and said he would seek to block it.
The MTA said less traffic means faster bus speeds, specially during the morning peak period.
Charged via electronic licence plate readers, private cars pay once a day regardless of how many trips they make into the CBD. Taxis pay 75c (R14.24) per trip and ride-share vehicles reserved by apps such as Uber and Lyft pay $1.50 (R28.49) per trip.
A few other cities around the world have congestion pricing systems. London, which implemented its system in 2003, charges £15 (R347.54). Singapore and Sweden also have congestion pricing plans.
The MTA said the programme will eventually result in 80,000 fewer cars a day, about an 11% reduction. Before the fee, the MTA said more than 700,000 vehicles entered the Manhattan CBD daily, slowing traffic to around 11km/h on average, which is 23% slower than in 2010.
The city estimated the congestion charge will bring in $500m (R9.5bn) in its first year. New York governor Kathy Hochul said the money would underpin $15bn (R285bn) in debt financing for mass transit capital improvements, with 80% of the money to be spent on the subway and bus system, and 20% on the MTA's two commuter rail systems.
New $9 congestion fee helps ease New York traffic
Around 273,000 fewer cars entered the CBD as tariff aims to raise billions for NYC mass transit upgrades
Image: Reuters
