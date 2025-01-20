1948 Ferrari 166 expected to fetch up to R144.6m at auction

Broad Arrow Auctions has announced the inclusion of a 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa in its upcoming inaugural auction at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car, identified as chassis number 004 C, is expected to fetch between R106.04m and R144.6m.
With coachwork by Carrozzeria Ansaloni, this rare Italian race car is one of two examples originally purchased by the Besana brothers, early Ferrari customers. Chassis 004 C achieved sixth place in the 1948 Targa Florio and competed in the 1948/1949 Mille Miglia races. It also participated in various F2 events and hill climbs during its racing career.
The Spyder Corsa retains its original body, chassis, 2l V12 engine and five-speed racing gearbox, as verified by Ferrari Classiche White Book certification. From 1965 to 2015, it was owned by one family, with its history documented in multiple editorial features.
The car has received several awards, including a class award at the 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and recognition at events such as the 2003 FCA National Meet and Cavallino Classic. It was also displayed at Pebble Beach’s Casa Ferrari in 2019 and 2022.
The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este commences on May 24. Visit Broad Arrow Auctions for more information.
Image: Supplied
