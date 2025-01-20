news

EU organises auto industry talks amid competitiveness concerns

The bloc's carmakers have been closing factories and cutting jobs as they struggle to compete against Chinese rivals

20 January 2025 - 16:59 By Reuters
The automotive industry employs more than 13-million people and contributes about 7% to the EU economy.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

The European Commission will host European carmakers, suppliers and trade unions for a first round of talks on January 30 designed to produce EU plans to protect the struggling sector that is vital for the bloc's prosperity.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU legislators late last year she would start a “strategic dialogue” on the future of the car industry in Europe.

The commission said on Monday it would hold the first dialogue to discuss the most critical challenges and potential solutions. Transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas will take charge of developing an action plan.

The bloc's carmakers have been closing factories and cutting jobs as they struggle to compete against Chinese rivals and are bracing for US tariffs after US President Donald Trump takes office.

They are also balking at potential large EU fines if their fleets do not meet CO2 emission limits in 2025 or deals to avoid them that would benefit foreign electric vehicle producers.

The dialogue is designed to help EU industry catch up in key technologies, such as batteries, software and autonomous driving, streamline regulation, ensure competitive input costs and guarantee a level international playing field.

